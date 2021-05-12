ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Colonial Pipeline resumed services on Wednesday as gas stations across metro Atlanta were forced to shutter their pumps because of a shortage of fuel.
For some, the last 72 hours have been more than challenging. Drivers struggled to find gas as Georgians rushed to the pumps after word spread of a cyber-attack at Colonial Pipeline over the weekend.
“I hope it’ll be over quickly,” one driver told CBS46. “I think it’s just a panic,” added another driver.
Since Monday, Colonial had been promising to restore services by the end of the week. Still, drivers panicked. People waited in long hours, some hoarded gas while others were turned away.
“It’s frustrating,” one man told CBS46 as he watched another driver fill several large gasoline cans in the trunk of his car.
On Wednesday, Colonial, which supplies up to 40% of the fuel in the eastern United States, offered some promising news. The Alpharetta-based company announced it had restarted its pipeline operations.
However, the company warned it could take “several days” before the supply chain stabilizes.
“Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period,” the company’s statement read. “Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.”
“It’s good. I mean, it really sucks for them, for everybody,” said Raymond Carr, who had to make several stops before finding a gas station Wednesday evening. “It’s less about pointing the finger and more about finding the solutions. We just have to try and be smart about these sorts of things and take care of each other.”’
While some drivers are ready to put the gas shortage in the rearview mirror, Governor Brian Kemp called on Georgians to remain calm– as not to burden the system even further.
“Get what you need so you can get your kids to school, where you can get to work, a medical appointment, but don’t unnecessarily fill-up,” Kemp said.
Kemp has taken several steps to ensure fuel continues to flow into Georgia including suspending the state’s gas tax, increasing truck weight limits, and getting approval from the EPA to sell winter blend gasoline.
“We are doing everything in our power to move the fuel here quickly,” he said. “We still have fuel flowing into the state.”
President Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at better protecting the U.S. from cyber-attacks. Even so, the White House acknowledged more will need to be done to block hacks like the Colonial ransomware attack.
To find out where you can find gas in metro Atlanta, click here.
