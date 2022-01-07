ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After an unusually warm December, winter has finally arrived.
The temperature in Atlanta drops into the 20's Friday morning for the first time in 320 days. The last time the temperature was 29 degrees or colder was Feb. 20, 2021.
Behind schedule
We're actually a bit behind schedule as we typically see the 20's each year by Nov. 25.
Rare December without 20's
We usually see seven 20-degree-days each December, but the temperature never dropped into the 20's last month.
It was only the fourth time Atlanta didn't see a single 20-degree day in December in the last 30 years, the other years being 2014, 2012 and 1994.
Despite our late start, we'll see plenty of 20-degree temperatures over the next seven days.
