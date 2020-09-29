ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Students attending face-to-face classes at Asa Hilliard Elementary School will not be allowed to return to school for the remainder of the week.
School officials announced the level two shut down after multiple people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
School officials have not disclosed the approximate number of confirmed cases, nor if those infected are all students. Though the school will be closed through October 1, students will instead participate in learning remotely. School officials anticipate a reopening on Monday, October 5.
Fulton County Schools has a three-tier closing matrix:
Level 1: 1-2 Students or 1-2 Staff Members have a positive diagnosis. The school remains open for in-person learning.
Level 2: 3+ Students or Staff Members have a positive diagnosis. The school transitions to remote learning as necessary.
Level 3: Additional factors as determined by public health such as community spread/ Georgia Department of Public Health intervention.
To schedule a free COVID-19 test regardless of symptoms go to covid19.dph.ga.gov. For appointments by phone call 404-613-8150. Calls are accepted during these times: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Testing site locations can be found here: https://fultoncountyga.gov/covid-19/covid-testing-sites
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.