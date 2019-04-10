ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Energy drink company Kill Cliff announced it will donate a portion of every sale to help vets.
Their goal is to donate $1 million by the end of the year, and already their contributions are helping deserving families like the Wong's.
"In 2017 August was diagnosed with lung cancer", said Dash Wong.
From 2006 to 2019 Dash was a Naval Seal Special Operations Crewman, but during one of his routine physicals everything changed.
"I had every intentions of serving my full 20 years in the service, unfortunately after the surgeries and other complications that happened because of the cancer I ended up getting a large proportion of my right lung removed. And, now I’m not capable of serving in my rank anymore," added Dash.
Unable to work the Wong’s had a great need, but with help from Kill Cliff the Navy SEAL Foundation was able to step in.
"The road was not very bright when Dash was in the hospital beds constantly in and out every week. We didn’t know if he was going to live. But, the Navy Seal Foundation, we never even had to ask. When we had to drive out of town for treatment or surgery, they sent us money for rental cars, for hotel expenses, food allowances, baby sitting, they even sent Christmas money,” said Dash's wife Amanda.
So far Kill Cliff has donated more than $750,000 to the foundation to help families like the Wong’s and they say it’s well worth it.
When you come to work every day knowing that every new grocery store gives you placement on their shelves or every customer that buys the product online from you that you are in some way being able to take that money and contribute to people that are making the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, it’s hard to explain, but every day you have a bounce in your step, said John Timar, with Kill Cliff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.