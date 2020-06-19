ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former City of Atlanta Watershed Management Director Jo Ann Macrina faced a slew of charges Friday morning.

Court records show Mactina was charged with conspiratorial bribery, bribery, and tax evasion in connection with money and other items of value that she accepted from City of Atlanta and DeKalb County contractor Lohrasb “Jeff” Jafari.

“Macrina allegedly decided that accepting bribes from Jafari was more important than following the rules established for contracting by the City of Atlanta – and thereby betrayed the public’s trust,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak.

“In exchange for those bribe payments, Macrina manipulated the evaluation process to direct work to Jafari’s firm," U.S. Attorney Pak added.

As for Jafari, he was charged in a 51 count indictment with conspiratorial bribery, bribery, tampering with a witness, tax evasion, money laundering, and structuring in March 2019. However, he was separately charged with one additional count of bribery and tampering with a witness in connection with bribes he paid to Macrina, officials told CBS46.

According to U.S. Attorney Pak, the charges, and other information presented in court: From April 2011 through May 20, 2016, Macrina served as the Commissioner of the Department of Watershed Management for the City of Atlanta.

During Marcina's tenure, Jafari was the Executive Vice President of PRAD Group,an architectural, design, and construction management and services firm. The firm was awarded contracts worth millions of dollars by the City of Atlanta along with joint venture projects of which PRAD Group was a partner.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation was called to investigate these cases.