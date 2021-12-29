ATLANTA (CBS46) — Low mortgage rates during the pandemic created a home buying frenzy in many cities. Inventory was low and the demand for homes was high. The pandemic has many people thinking about whether or not they want to move.
"In some cases, it may be moving into the city; in some cases, it may be moving out more suburban," said David Boehmig, President and CEO of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty.
The city is luring in many home buyers from other states.
"With Atlanta being the third city in the country as far as growth, we see a lot of net migration coming here, so a lot of people are looking to buy," said Ashley Johnson, BLEU real estate realtor.
Analysts with Redfin, a national real estate site, say those out-of-state buyers are driving costs up.
"They're coming from places like New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., these much more expensive metro areas. Even the Bay Area. And when they come to Atlanta, they have these bigger budgets, they're bidding up home prices. It's really competitive for locals out there," said Taylor Marr, Redfin deputy chief economist.
But that's not to only inflation that's top of mind.
"If gas prices are rising 30% -- how should they think about the really long commute that they're purchasing into? Or should they try to shorten their commute? So how should they cope with rising energy prices?" said Mar.
It doesn't look like the market will slow down anytime soon.
"Inventory is starting to build. It's grown about 4% compared to a year ago. However, we are still very steeped in a sellers market. I think it’ll be awhile before we get to a more balanced market," said Boehmig.
Some analysts say the concern now is as housing prices are going up, so will rent prices.
