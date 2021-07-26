ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons hosted their thirteenth annual fishing tournament on Lake Lanier Monday.
Over ten current Atlanta Falcons players, Falcons Legends, Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders and Freddie Falcon joined military veterans for the Fishing with the Falcons event. The tournament was then followed by a dinner and awards for the group.
The fun stuff before camp starts! The #Falcons report to training camp mañana 🎣 @18franks 🏈 #NFL #CBS46 pic.twitter.com/hzpKXpNLc5— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) July 26, 2021
Contestants had the chance to win the following prizes: most fish caught, the largest striper fish and the largest spotted bass.
The fishing boats and fuel are donated and operated by local fishing guides, according to the press release.
