GREEN BAY, WI. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons went head on against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Monday night where they lost with a final score of 16 -30.
Kick off took place later than planned at 9 p.m., the game was initially scheduled to start at 8:50 p.m. The 'Dirty Birds' are off to sluggish start this season with a 0-4 record. Starting quarterback Matt Ryan hit the gridiron with key wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Both were previously listed as inactive, Jones for a hamstring injury and Ridley for an ankle injury.
Jones, who missed out on the week three matchup against the Chicago Bears, returned to the field in a grand way as he made franchise history with the most career receptions at 809. By the end of the first half Jones was out the game due to his hamstring.
Free safety Damontae Kazee, who is a key player in the Falcons defensive back field, was carted off early in the second quarter with an Achilles injury.
At the start of the fourth quarter Falcons quarterback Todd Gurley scored a touchdown bringing the score to 16 -30. Still the efforts to get their first win of the season fell short.
GOAT. Julio Jones now owns the record for most career receptions in franchise history. (809) pic.twitter.com/XTX2JTX3HV— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 6, 2020
The Packers are already looking like possible Super Bowl contenders to fans with a 2020-21 record of 4-0. Within the first 10 minutes of the game the Packers scored a touchdown.
Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Robert Tonyan and Aaron Jones lead the team to their win. In his first half, tight end Tonyan racked up 4 receptions, 57 receiving yards and two touch downs.
Touch downs and field goals aside, defensive back Za'Darius Smith stole a moment during the second quarter to shine the light on social justice. Smith extended a shirt from under his jersey that read, "Rest in Heaven Breonna Taylor."
Za'Darius Smith honors Breonna Taylor. pic.twitter.com/wRRSJHKXBg— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2020
