ATLANTA (CBS46) — Players with the Atlanta Falcons handed out turkeys and other food to needy families on Tuesday.
They gave away 800 turkeys. The turkeys were bought by the players and Publix provided the rest of the food.
It is something that the players do every year. Participating players included Matt Hennessy, Chris Lindstrom, Jake Matthews and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.