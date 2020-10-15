ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons are shutting down their team facility after multiple positive tests for COVID-19.
The Falcons franchise has been left reeling this week after an 0-5 start and the firings of head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. The team was scheduled to play their first game under interim head coach Raheem Morris on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
However, with the new report, that game is in jeopardy of being postponed until Atlanta can get a handle on the situation.
The news comes less than 24 hours after the Falcons entered what the NFL deems "intensive protocol" for dealing with COVID-19. The determination on entering that protocol was made in consultation with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills, along with other medical experts. The intensive protocol requirements can be seen below.
Only one player has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson.
NFL Intensive protocol requirements:
- In addition to daily PCR testing, all players and Tier 1 and 2 individuals must receive a daily POC test and test negative before entering the facility and commencing daily activities. This includes PCR and POC tests on game day.
- All meetings must occur virtually unless held outdoors or in an indoor facility with masks being worn by all.
- Whenever possible, activities will take place either outdoors or in large, open spaces.
- PPE/face masks must be worn on the practice fields by players and staff at all times – no exceptions. Oakley face shields affixed to helmets are permitted to be worn during practice and/or walk-thrus.
- Players may remove helmet/mask for breaks but should be greater than 6 feet distant from each other when unprotected.
- Gloves should also be worn on field by all players except quarterbacks who may leave the throwing hand uncovered.
- Players receiving medical treatment or rehabilitation must wear a mask and face shield. Medical providers must wear the same as well as gloves.
- Rehab that involves cardio work may be done out of doors with player unmasked as long as they are by themselves or supervised by one therapist at an appropriate distance.
- The weight room will be limited to no more than 10 players at any time regardless of the size of the room. Other personnel in the weight room are limited to five total when players are present. PPE is required.
- The facility will be deep cleaned daily.
- No team or player gatherings or group football activities will be permitted away from the facility.
- Club ICOs must review close contact information provided by IQVIA with the club general manager and coach on a daily basis.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest updates.
