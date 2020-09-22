ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Falcons and the Atlanta United will host fans in limited capacity beginning with the Falcons' home game versus the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 11.
Team and stadium officials said they made the decision based on several factors including a recent decline in COVID-19 cases in the state. Should conditions change, they will reserve the right to return to play without fans.
“We are thrilled to invite fans of both the Falcons and Atlanta United back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Sports and Entertainment said. “Having fans watch from alternative locations was a difficult, but important decision. It’s been challenging for both teams to play without fans, but their well-being as well as the safety of our associates and fans was paramount.”
To test stadium operations and protocols, the Falcons will host roughly 500 friends, family and associates for the game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 27. AMB Sports and Entertainment said this will allow the stadium operations team to assess and address any issues that might surface and further prepare to have fans back in the building.
More information will be shared directly with season ticket members and fans in the coming weeks regarding ticket access and game day protocols.
