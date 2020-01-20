ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) -- An Atlanta mother of two said she and her children spent Sunday night without heat.
"I just need someone to fix the problem," said Jamilia Jones, a northwest Atlanta resident.
Jones said the electricity was cut off to all the families in her apartment building. Jones lives at the Commons, formerly the Allen Hills Apartments. She said the power went out around 5:30pm., Sunday.
Jones said the apartment management has been unresponsive. She said she placed a call to Georgia Power and was told the power was cut off due to an apartment maintenance issue.
She said the temperature in her apartment fell to 19 degrees at one point.
Jones said her son lives with Asthma and the cold temperature in their apartment made it hard for him to breathe overnight.
"Somebody needs to pay attention to this issue because y ‘all could kill us," she adds.
CBS46 News placed a call to Georgia Power and the apartment management company but did not get return calls right away.
"Me and my children are not going to go through this. My next step is to call a lawyer," she adds.
