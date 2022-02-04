ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta family is demanding justice in the death of a 12-year-old boy, Leden Boykins, who died after Georgia State Patrol troopers used a pit maneuver on the car he was in.
The family blames the police for using the dangerous pit maneuver on a car with a child in it.
More than a dozen people stood outside the Paulding County Government Center on Friday in the cold demanding that the district attorney prosecute the troopers involved on the day Leden died.
The family's attorney claims those in charge have refused to give the grieving family any information or hold the people responsible accountable for the boy's death.
Boykins was a passenger in a car driven by neighbor, Charlie Wilson Moore, on Sept. 10 when Moore was pulled over by GSP. They say Moore refused to roll down his window and provide his driver's license.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office, which assisted in the arrest of Moore, says that it was 1 a.m. and it was dark and the troopers were having trouble seeing who was in the vehicle.
Moments later, Moore called 911 after leaving the scene. The family's attorney says that he felt they were being aggressive and he asked for a supervisor.
They then began pursuing Moore and performed a pit maneuver to force the man to stop.
The vehicle flipped and young Leden was killed.
The family's attorney says that law enforcement is not supposed to perform a maneuver like that when there are children in the car.
The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says that the incident was 100% preventable. If Moore had provided his driver's license and cooperated, the deadly incident would not have happened.
