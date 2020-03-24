ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s no secret healthcare workers are fighting COVID-19 all over the country and are in desperate need of masks.
Bill Hallman is running to the rescue, hoping to slow the spread of Coronavirus, one stitch at time. He’s working with volunteer sewers to make hundreds of masks as quickly as possible.
“There’s so many groups out there that need masks, they really do. I didn’t realize the extent of it when I started this,” said Hallman.
They’ll go to whichever metro Atlanta doctors or nurses need them.
Hallman told CBS46 he’s already getting requests.
“I’m floored, I mean I got an email from Emory and they need 500 masks,” said Hallman.
The clothing expert is hoping to make at least 1,000 re-usable masks per week. They won’t replace N95 masks, but rather go on top of them.
“They take them home, they wash them as opposed to wearing a dirty mask day after day,” Hallman told CBS46.
He said he won’t just stop at donations to healthcare workers.
“We’ve had people reaching out, families as they don’t have the income or money to buy their entire family masks so we want to supply them to them as well,” said Hallman.
Hallman said it’s all about coming together. He is looking for more sewers, he said he’ll even pay for them if they’re looking for a job.
He is also looking for donations for more materials.
For more information, click here: Atlmasks.com
