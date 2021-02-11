COVID-19 controversy is brewing around the Atlanta Fire Department as allegations surface that family members of firefighters were allowed to be vaccinated along with the first responders.
Right now, first responders are allowed to be vaccinated in the current phase 1A. Spouses and immediate family of fire fighters are not eligible simply by virtue of their relationships to first responders.
The invite to be vaccinated came in a memo from the City of Atlanta and the fire department. It says COVID-19 vaccinations “will be for the members and immediate family members of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.”
For weeks people who are eligible for the vaccine have stood in lines and waited for appointments to no avail.
“To cheat in any manner or form for family members or anyone you’re jeopardizing someone’s else’s opportunity to get the vaccine in the right way,” said Karen Hackley Cole in speaking about vaccine line jumping.
The City of Atlanta did not confirm or deny that vaccines were given to family members but said in a statement
“Our firefighters have vaccinated well over 1,000 people within Fulton County in support of the Board of Health’s efforts. To the best of our knowledge, no qualifying public safety official who has requested a vaccine has been denied. The memo in question was a miscommunication, and the City is looking into the facts surrounding the matter.”
The Fulton County Board of Health is responsible for administering the vaccines.
The department’s spokesperson said in an email to CBS46 “The Fulton County Board of Health would never knowingly administer the vaccine to anyone who is outside of Phase 1 A. Atlanta Fulton County Emergency Management Agency (AFCEMA) has informed each municipality's public safety personnel liaison of the criteria for each vaccination tier and the applicable rules while reiterating that we are currently in Phase 1 A.”
