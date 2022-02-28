ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is on the scene of a fire at a one-story house near Pecan Drive and Lakewood Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
WATCH LIVESTREAM
According to a tweet by the fire department, there is heavy fire and partial collapse.
MAP OF THE AREA
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.