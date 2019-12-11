ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Christmas came early this year for Atlanta’s sworn firefighters.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Wednesday announced the most significant pay raises for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department (AFRD) in 15 years.
“As first responders, Atlanta’s firefighters are on the front lines of danger each and every day. When an independent study confirmed they were underpaid, it was this administration’s duty to respond in the urgent and meaningful manner they deserve,” Bottoms said. “With this significant investment, our compensation will be competitive to support and enhance AFRD’s recruitment and retention rates.”
Bottoms and AFRD chief Randall Slaughter unveiled the $15.6 million plan aimed to increase pay over the next three and a half years without a tax hike – representing a 25% increase in base pay for Atlanta’s firefighters.
“This is a historic day. The pay increase highlights the dedication and attention that Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has shown not just to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, but to all public safety entities in Atlanta,” AFRD Chief Randall Slaughter said. “AFRD personnel work tirelessly to protect this great city and we are grateful for the administration’s work to get this done.”
The plan calls for the raises to reflect in AFRD paychecks by January 31, 2020, with the increases backdated to January 1, 2020.
Like the historic Atlanta Police Department raises implemented just a year ago, a combination of budget reprioritization, re-purposing of one-time items and baseline revenues will fund AFRD’s raises.
