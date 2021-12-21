ATLANTA FIRE DEC21

ATLANTA (CBS46) — At approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters with Atlanta Fire Rescue Department were able to rescue a person who fell 15 to 20 feet through an air vent.

According to a tweet by the department, it took nearly 40 firefighters to rescue the person and a vertical extrication was required.

CBS46 is attempting to obtain more information about the incident, including location and condition of the person who fell into the hole.

