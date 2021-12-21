ATLANTA (CBS46) — At approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters with Atlanta Fire Rescue Department were able to rescue a person who fell 15 to 20 feet through an air vent.
According to a tweet by the department, it took nearly 40 firefighters to rescue the person and a vertical extrication was required.
At approximately 10:30 am, responders were dispatched advising someone had fallen 15-20 feet underground from atop an air vent. After a thorough assessment, it was determined extrication must happen vertically with assistance from nearly 40 firefighters. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/ntFHcDsjVn— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 21, 2021
CBS46 is attempting to obtain more information about the incident, including location and condition of the person who fell into the hole.
