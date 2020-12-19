Atlanta firefighters battled a 2-alarm commercial fire Saturday morning.
The fire happened at Shipinpax, a transportation facility located on Forest Park Road in southeast Atlanta.
When fire units arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.
Preliminary reports indicated all employees inside of the business were able to safely evacuate.
Police and fire units had Forest Park Road and McWilliams Road blocked off while firefighters battled the blaze.
Officials are working to determine what sparked the fire.
