ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta Fire and Rescue are fighting a fire in the Morningside community Friday evening.
Flames broke out around 6:40 p.m. on East Morningside Drive N.E. near the intersection of Piedmont Avenue N.E. The structure is a house. No word at this time if anyone was inside the structure or if there are any injuries.
CBS46 News has a crew at the location. CBS46 will have more information as it becomes available.
