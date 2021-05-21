ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta firefighters are working to determine what caused a massive warehouse fire in Atlantic Station early Friday morning.
The fire happened at a warehouse in the 400 block of Bishop Street in Midtown.
Firefighters arrived at the scene to heavy flame and nearby units had to be evacuated.
The fire was so intense that it spread to a nearby warehouse. A fire official tweeted, "additional attached warehouse now on fire. Firefighters on ladder forced to evacuate after heavy fire came under ladder."
Multiple streets in the area were shut down, and a 2nd fire alarm was dispatched to the scene as a fire spokesperson tweeted, “All hands working”.
There are no reports of any injuries.
CBS46 has a crew at the fire and we will bring you the latest at 4:30 a.m. on CBS46’s Wake Up ATL.
🚨 *MAJOR INCIDENT* Atlanta Fire at large warehouse fire at 450 Bishop Street near Atlantic Station. 2nd alarm dispatched. All hands working. #AFRD #breaking pic.twitter.com/fkfReE4aVb— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) May 21, 2021
