ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta firefighters are working to determine what caused a massive warehouse fire near Atlantic Station late Thursday night.
The fire happened at a warehouse in the 400 block of Bishop Street in Midtown.
According to a fire spokesperson, several people called 9-1-1 reporting a large fire.
Firefighters from Atlantic Station’s fire precinct immediately responded as the calls came into the 9-1-1 center. A second fire alarm was sent in to help fight the fire.
As firefighters arrived, heavy flames were coming from the warehouse. Under normal procedures, firefighters would go into the building to ensure no one is trapped inside. However, according to a fire official, the flames in this fire were so intense that firefighters were not able to make entry into the warehouse.
Also hampering firefighter's efforts, propane tanks inside of the building were exploding as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.
As firefighters worked to gain control of the fire, a metal frame building attached to the warehouse also caught fire.
The warehouse, according to fire officials, is comprised of several small businesses.
At one point, the flames were so intense, firefighters had to evacuate a firetruck ladder because of the smoke and flames under the fire ladder.
While battling the blaze, firefighters became concerned about the fire spreading to a nearby six-story apartment building “because the fire was heating up.” To prevent the fire from spreading to nearby apartments, firefighters put additional water on the side of the warehouse closest to the apartments. Residents in the nearby building did not have to evacuate because of the firefighter’s efforts.
Multiple streets in the area were shut down for several hours as a fire spokesperson tweeted, “All hands working”. There were at least 75 firefighters fighting the fire.
Georgia Power confirmed at least 261 customers in the area were without power because of the heavy flames. In an online post, Georgia Power reported, "We are experiencing problems with our electrical system. We are working to restore power as quickly as possible."
A fire spokesperson said units were at the scene for several hours to make sure the fire was completely extinguished.
There are no reports of any injuries.
CBS46 has a crew at the fire and we will bring you the latest at 4:30 a.m. on CBS46’s Wake Up ATL.
🚨 *MAJOR INCIDENT* Atlanta Fire at large warehouse fire at 450 Bishop Street near Atlantic Station. 2nd alarm dispatched. All hands working. #AFRD #breaking pic.twitter.com/fkfReE4aVb— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) May 21, 2021
Update: Additional attached warehouse now on fire. Firefighters on ladder forced to evacuate after heavy fire came under ladder. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/TB2z4BNpSb— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) May 21, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.