ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta firefighters are battling a massive fire on Sawtell Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
Initial reports indicate this is some type of business fire and multiple fire units have been requested to the scene. There is no word on any injuries.
Police have blocked off several streets in the area.
Stay tuned to CBS46 for more on this developing story.
