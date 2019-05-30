ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Let your senses go wild at this weekend’s Atlanta Food and Wine Festival for everything sweet, savory and refreshing it’s the perfect place to have fun and indulge.
“It’s so much fun to be out here,” said Todd Richards Culinary Director at Jack Mott Hospitality. “You can stand outside in the sunshine, not in a restaurant and cook food for the greatest people in the country.”
The festival showcases the flavors of the south from Arkansas to South Carolina, with chefs that mean business.
It’s not just about tasting either, as people will have the chance to get their hands dirty and learn from some of the south’s most recognized chefs, if you can stand the heat.
“Actually, as part of the class they have to promise if they die they won’t sue me,” said chef Mark Abernathy
Make sure to come with your appetite as over 100 chefs will serve up their tastiest morsels, interchanging over the weekend.
Offered refreshments will vary from wine to spirits to beer and everything in-between. The theme this year is off the eaten path, but most of all, it’s about a belly full of fun.
“You got great food, great drink, most beautiful people in the world like what else do you want you know?” said Mott.
