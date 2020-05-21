ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The coronavirus has upended the way families say goodbye to loved ones.
Mourners now wait outside funeral homes, where typically only 10 visitors are allowed in a time and must wear masks.
Graveside services are equally restricted, hugs now replaced with six feet of distance.
“We're unable to celebrate life for these grieving families the way in which we're accustomed to,” said Lanier Levett, vice president of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory.
But as funeral homes adjust to protect the safety of those grieving, workers say their own health concerns are mounting.
“We don't have as easy access to PPE which is a huge problem in our industry,” he said.
PPE is the personal protective equipment designed to protect people from chemicals, biohazards, injury and infection.
“When we're first-hand dealing with the human remains, we need more protection,” Levett said.
Since the start of the pandemic, Levett says the N-95 masks, gowns, and the shoe and head coverings morticians wear for embalming and cremation are increasingly harder to find.
Georgia does not consider funeral directors, morticians or embalmers essential workers.
“We have reached out to several organizations, several supply facilities to try and secure more PPE,” said Levett. “But because we're not at the top of the food chain as you will, we don't have as easy access to those supplies.”
According to The National Association of Medical Examiners, while transmission of COVID-19 from human remains is less likely, it's technically possible.
“In my personal opinion, I think we're even more so exposed through the embalming process when it is airborne. And we don't know all the ways you can contract this,” he said.
Levett said medical facilities will notify his staff when transferring a body with an infectious disease – including COVID-19.
But he worries about the cases outside hospitals.
“If there was a homicide involved or if there was an automobile accident involved that person could have been tested positive for COVID-19,” said Levett. “But there's no way for the medical examiner to know unless they test those human remains.”
Levett and local funeral homes are now lobbying Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to change their non-essential status to make access to protective equipment more accessible.
