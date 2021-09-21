ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Gas Light will be releasing air and natural gas this morning at the Arrive Perimeter apartment complex, which was the site of a suspected gas leak explosion earlier this month.
The DeKalb County Fire Marshal directed AGL to release the gas as part of their investigation into the explosion on Sept. 12.
The work will not restore service to the apartment complex.
Residents of the Dunwoody complex were forced to vacate their homes five days after the explosion.
They were told that they need to leave no later than Oct. 31 and it is unknown if they will be allowed to return.
Residents of the apartment complex say they complained several times to management over the last few months about the smell of gas.
There is concern that the apartment complex will be demolished and attorneys for victims are trying to block any sort of planned demolition.
