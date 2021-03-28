Newnan Gas

Newnan officials are asking residents in a neighborhood to evacuate due to a major gas main break. This comes as residents work to rebuild after a tornado tore through the city late Thursday night.

According to a city spokesperson, anyone near Calhoun and Robinson Streets are being asked to evacuate now.

Officials said a large gas main break occurred and it is not safe to stay in the area.

An Atlanta Gas Light spokesperson said in a statement the agency is assisting first responders in the area after the gas main was cut by contractors.

According to the spokesperson, Atlanta Gas Light employees are working to “safely secure the scene”, and the gas man rupture was made by contractors working on a project unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light.

Please check back with CBS46 for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.