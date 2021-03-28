Newnan officials are asking residents in a neighborhood to evacuate due to a major gas main break. This comes as residents work to rebuild after a tornado tore through the city late Thursday night.
According to a city spokesperson, anyone near Calhoun and Robinson Streets are being asked to evacuate now.
Officials said a large gas main break occurred and it is not safe to stay in the area.
🚨 IMPORTANT: If you are seeing this and live in the Calhoun Street and Robinson Area in the city limits, EVACUATE NOW. A large gas main break has occurred, and its not safe to stay in the area at this time.— City of Newnan, GA (@cityofnewnanga) March 28, 2021
An Atlanta Gas Light spokesperson said in a statement the agency is assisting first responders in the area after the gas main was cut by contractors.
According to the spokesperson, Atlanta Gas Light employees are working to “safely secure the scene”, and the gas man rupture was made by contractors working on a project unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light.
Atlanta Gas Light is assisting first responders in the area surrounding Robinson Street and Calhoun Street in Newnan to safely secure the scene and make repairs to a gas main cut by contractors working on a project unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light.— Atlanta Gas Light (@atlantagaslight) March 28, 2021
