Atlanta police searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday have located her and she is safe.
Erianna Parker was last seen around 3 p.m. at 505 Fulton Street SW on Feb. 27.
Just after midnight Monday morning, Atlanta Police sent out an update saying Parker had been located. No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.