(CBS46) - Atlanta girls showed off their soccer skills at a special field day to celebrate the opening day of the FIFA Women's World Cup. Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened its field to more than 100 girls from Girls Inc. and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta Chamblee branch.
The event featured various sporting stations from three-legged races, soccer and football drills and sack races.
The event was hosted by The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, the Atlanta Falcons Youth Foundation and Atlanta United Foundation.
Allison Hoover of the Atlanta United Foundation said its important for girls to see female athletes as role models.
“There are a lot of influential women working in the sports industry and as professional athletes," said Hoover. "By having this field day on the same day that the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off, it’s another message to young girls that they can reach the pinnacle of sports and have fun along the way.”
Both Girls Inc. and the Boys & Girls Club received equipment donations including hula hoops, footballs, soccer balls, cones and nets.
