ATLANTA (CBS46) — The ECHL has announced that the Atlanta at Jacksonville game scheduled for Dec. 28 has been postponed due to League Health and Safety Protocols.
A make-up date has not been determined at this time.
The Gladiators are scheduled to play a series of home games next at Gas South Arena and the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Dec. 31, Jan. 1, and Jan. 2 against the Florida Everblades.
Multiple basketball and football games, both professional and at college level, have been impacted by the most recent COVID-19 surge caused by the Omicron variant.
