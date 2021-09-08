ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The International Rescue Committee in Atlanta is working with communities and partners to support Afghans living in Georgia.
The group is expecting hundreds of Afghans to arrive over the next few months. Executive Director of IRC, Justin Howell says he has a message for incoming refugees.
"Our heartfelt condolences for what's happening in Afghanistan and recommit ourselves to standing in solidarity with you throughout the upcoming days, weeks, months and years," said Howell.
Nearly two dozen people arrived by the beginning of September. IRC says there are multiple ways you can support the mission and while the the biggest is by monetary donations, you can also give your time.
"That could be through volunteer opportunities, that could be through committing with your family or community or social group or faith community to support a family or to set up an apartment for a newly arrived family," said Howell.
He says you can also use your voice to advocate. "Call on our elected officials to not leave them behind and to help find a pathway to safety and security here in Atlanta," said Howell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.