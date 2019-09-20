ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of America's oldest gun companies will no longer sell one of America's most-controversial weapons to civilians.
The gunmaker, Colt, has announced it will no longer sell AR-15's to anyone outside the military or law enforcement. While big retailers like Walmart and Dick's scale back gun and ammo sales, Ken Baye, the owner of Stoddard's Range and Guns says he doesn't think Colt is taking a political stand in this move.
“I think Colt looked at it and said we’ve got a lot of competition in this market and they made a business decision to focus on military contracts,” Baye told CBS46.
Baye says Colt began to lose its footing as the top name around 2013 when they lost military contracts and later declared bankruptcy. Other companies continued to grow around them.
“You can look behind me on the wall and we have a lot of sporting rifles made by lots of other manufacturers,” Baye said. “I think Colt has had a lot of competition in this arena for a long time,” he added.
Gun enthusiast Ray Tony tells us he isn't quite convinced the freedom to buy a wide range of guns aren’t at risk.
“People are still buying AR’s, I have four of them,” Tony said. “I don’t think it’s a business move. I think they’re trying to restrict us from having AR 15’s on the streets. That’s what I think,” he added.
Colt's president and CEO Dennis Veilleux said in a statement:
“At the end of the day, we believe it is good sense to follow consumer demand and to adjust as market dynamics change. Colt has been a stout supporter of the Second Amendment for over 180 years, remains so, and will continue to provide its customers with the finest quality firearms in the world.”
