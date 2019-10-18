On October 9, Atlanta Habitat Board and Capital Campaign Cabinet broke ground on a 31-acre affordable home-ownership community, located in Southeast Atlanta.
The new development, Browns Mill Village, represents Atlanta Habitat’s commitment to finding innovative housing solutions for low-income
families.
The project also supports the City of Atlanta’s efforts to provide quality, affordable housing options and long-term economic mobility to residents.
Atlanta Habitat’s efforts alone have made a $6M economic impact on affordable housing in Atlanta.
Browns Mill Village is one of the key initiatives of the nonprofit homebuilder’s Commitment to Community Capital Campaign.
Donors, community and civic leaders joined Atlanta Habitat for the groundbreaking ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.