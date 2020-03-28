ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- During one of the toughest stretches of time many health workers have faced, The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm have stepped up to offer support.
In a multi-week program, these Atlanta organizations will partner with Storico Fresco, Forza Storico, and Miller Union restaurants to provide meals to over 1,000 Emory hospital worker, doctors, nurses, first responders, and other staff.
Besides helping the embattled medical staff, this program means re-employment for many restaurant workers who were recently laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19-related shutdowns and financial struggles.
Atlanta Hawks Principal Owners Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz, Hawks President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk, Head Coach Lloyd Pierce, and members of the team joined with Atlanta natives and entertainment icons 2 such as Chainz, Killer Mike and Quavo to share their appreciation for Atlanta’s heathcare heroes.
“The work of the medical community in combatting COVID-19 across the nation has been inspiring and absolutely incredible. While there is no way to truly repay our doctors, nurses, first responders and other healthcare workers for making this sacrifice and taking the risks they are taking every day, this effort is an important way to show our great appreciation of their heroic work on behalf of the city of Atlanta,” said Principal Owner Tony Ressler. “We are also proud that this program will aid our friends in the restaurant community, allowing many Atlantans in the food industry to keep or regain employment during this difficult time.”
In a time where many healthcare workers are putting in longer shifts at near-capacity hospitals, the Hawks Foundation and State Farm are funding 4,000 meals weekly to serve around 1,000 workers with restaurant-quality, nutritious meals.
Local Atlanta restaurants Forza Storico, a traditional Roman restaurant from the owners of Storico Fresco, and Miller Union, a Southern restaurant co-owned award-winning chef Steven Satterfield, are preparing the thousands of meals that will offer much needed support to Atlanta's healthcare teams. Both restaurants were temporarily shuttered due to the health crisis, and forced to lay off much of their staff.
Thanks to this Healthcare Heroes program, these restaurants were able to re-employ staff, while also providing much needed work for ingredients suppliers such as farmers, ranchers, and bakers.
Meal deliveries begin Saturday, and will continue through the next four weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.