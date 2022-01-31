ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Hawks are celebrating the Lunar New Year Jan 31 when the team hosts the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena. The Hawks will celebrate the holiday throughout the game, with various in-game elements, giveaways, merchandise and special food selections.
Feb. 1 marks the "Year of the Tiger," which symbolizes strength, power and prosperity in the Chinese zodiac.
The Hawks will also share "Lunar New Year" trivia and facts throughout the arena, featuring various Hawks players and special guests.
As part of the celebration, former ATL Hawks Dancer and official in-arena DJ Chika, a native of Japan, is set to make a special performance. Additionally, award-winning violinist Alex Ahn will perform both the U.S. and Canadian national anthems prior to tipoff. Ahn started playing the violin at three years old and gradually transitioned from the strict structure of classical violin to developing his own free flowing style stemming from the culture of Atlanta.
The Hawks have invited 50 students from Georgia State University’s Asian American Student Organization (AASO) as special guests for the game, and State Farm® will be hosting members of the Chinese American Foundation of Atlanta, an organization that has been serving the Chinese American community of metro Atlanta since 1989.
Special food selections from China, Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and Korea will be available in the venue’s various premium, inclusive spaces. In addition, a stir fry dish will be offered at the portable cart, located just outside of Section 116.
At halftime, Hawks’ fans will enjoy a special music and dance performance by Chinese American Cultural Performing Group (CACPG). Also taking place at halftime will be a special Lion Dance Performance on the arena concourse.
Giveaways during the celebration include traditional red envelopes and T-shirt handouts. Special ticket package includes: one ticket to the game, one Hawks’ hat and a $10 food and beverage credit.
The Hawks’ annual "Lunar New Year" game is one of many theme nights that the Hawks are hosting throughout the 2021-22 season. For more information and to secure tickets, visit Hawks.com/promotions.
