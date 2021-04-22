ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As the NBA Playoffs approach the Atlanta Hawks said they are now considering creating a section just for fully vaccinated fans at State Farm Arena.
The Atlanta Hawks are fifth in the playoff standing as of now.
The Hawks said that fans who get both of their COVID-19 vaccine shots before playoffs, may also get their own designated section in the arena.
Those we spoke to had strong feelings about it.
“I don’t not think it’s good idea at all, I think people should have their own liberty to decide if they want to get vaccinated or not,” said a local Hawks fan.
Some fans said a designated section for those fully vaccinated is a knee jerk reaction to the pandemic, but the Hawks said they are following the science till the final buzzer.
As they look ahead to playoffs, the Hawks said they are focused on ways to increase capacity.
According to the Hawks, as of now their capped at 3,000 fans and utilizing only 20% of their arena.
They said case rates and vaccinations also contributed to their new considerations in regards to seating protocol.
“I feel like a lot of people who do not believe in the vaccine are not going to want to wear their mask either. So if I’m vaccinated I’m going to be with the fully vaccinated people,” Another Hawks fans said.
The Hawks did not provide details about how this section would work.
However, they are not the only team in the NBA trying to keep COVID-19 off the court.
Back in January the Miami Heat rolled out COVID-19 sniffing dogs to stop potentially positive fans at the door.
Moreover, just this week the Dodgers created a fully vaccinated fan section ahead of their game against the Padres.
When we asked the Atlanta Hawks when we may see a decision on the new vaccinated section, they told us that they could decide soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.