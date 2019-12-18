ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Hawks are encouraging the community to "be the lifeline" this holiday season at the annual Atlanta Hawks Blood Drive Thursday.
The Hawks teamed up with the American Red Cross for their 9th annual blood drive, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in hopes of collecting nearly 100 pints of blood for those who need it.
The winter months can be among the most challenging times of year for the Red Cross to collect enough blood donations due to holiday activities, canceled drives, and temporary ineligibility like seasonal sickness.
People with types O, A-negative and B-negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.
Over the last 9 years, the Hawks have collected 872 units of blood and this year they hope to bring the collection to 950 pints.
Participating blood donors will receive a pair of tickets to an Atlanta Hawks game of their choice, either Dec. 19 or Jan. 20, while supplies last.
“The Red Cross appreciates the Atlanta Hawks for supporting our lifesaving mission,” Ronnika A. McFall, external communications manager of the Red Cross Southern Blood Services Region said. “Giving blood only takes about an hour and the Hawks provide a great opportunity for the community to help give patients a chance to celebrate more holidays to come.”
For more information and to make an appointment to donate at any time, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.