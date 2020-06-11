(CBS46) - Summer camp season is here - and the Atlanta Hawks is offering a free online camp to ensure Georgia kids don't miss out on summer fun.
Kids will learn basketball moves from Hawks players and coaches, and have access to various other activities including dance instruction videos from the ATL Hawks dance team and fitness workouts from other NBA partners including the College Park Skyhawks.
Jon Babul, vice president of Hawks basketball development, said the goal of the virtual camp is to reach thousands of young basketball fans.
“This platform allows us to impact more kids than we could have during a usual summer and provide them with valuable content that focuses on education, improving skillset and overall health and wellness," he said.
Hawks at Home also features resources for parents and kids on race relations, and STEM activities on the science of basketball.
The Children's Museum of Atlanta has partnered with the Hawks to offer these educational activities through museum science educator, Professor Labcoat, said museum executive director, Jane Turner.
“At the Children’s Museum of Atlanta, we are firm believers that youth learn best through the power of play,” said Turner. “This summer, we’re honored to team up with the Atlanta Hawks to help families in our community stay safe, stay active and stay engaged.”
For more information, or to access the camp, click here.
