ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks secured the #6 draft pick during Thursday evening's NBA Draft Lottery presented by State Farm Arena.
This will be the team's third time picking sixth since 1968; the last two sixth picks occurred in 2000 and 2004. The Hawks, who entered the lottery in the fourth position, also secured a second pick at #50.
In the last three years, the Hawks have drafted Trae Young, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish.
Securing the number one pick is the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 16.
