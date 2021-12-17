ATLANTA (CBS36) — Atlanta Hawks basketball legend Trae Young surprised fans on Instagram when he announced he popped the question to now fiancée Shelby Miller.
The star point guard posted stunning photos of the couple featuring blue balloons and an impressive ring. Young captioned the photo "what a night" with the hashtag 'future mrs. Young'
The couple have been very private about their relationship, but we know they met at the University of Oklahoma.
Young's announcement comes after his solid performance against the Orlando Magic earlier this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.