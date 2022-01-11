ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Hawks spent a day off the court helping others.
The team, along with State Farm, hosted a Stock the Pantry party at Meals on Wheels Atlanta.
The shelves are now stuffed with food that people desperately need to feed themselves and their families.
The Good Neighbor Pantry is located inside the newly-renovated and recently expanded 18,000-square-foot Meals on Wheels Atlanta facility.
It will help triple the meal production for seniors throughout metro Atlanta.
