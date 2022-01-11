ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Hawks spent a day off the court helping others on Tuesday.
The team, along with executives from State Farm, hosted a Stock the Pantry Party at Meals on Wheels Atlanta.
The shelves are now stuffed with food that people desperately need to feed themselves and their families.
“As State Farm, in partnership with the Atlanta Hawks continue our many efforts to fight food insecurity we look forward to working with Meals On Wheels Atlanta to serve the nourishment needs of our neighbors in and around Atlanta,” said Victor Terry, State Farm Vice President Public Affairs & Chief Diversity Officer. “We welcome this unique opportunity to make a difference in the communities we serve.
The Good Neighbor Pantry is located inside the newly-renovated and recently expanded 18,000-square-foot Meals on Wheels Atlanta facility.
It will help triple the meal production for seniors throughout metro Atlanta.
The Stock the Pantry Party is part of the Hawks and State Farm’s efforts to fight food insecurity in Atlanta. Since 2018, the Hawks and State Farm have made fighting local food insecurity in Atlanta a major component of their partnership. In 2019, the Hawks and State Farm previously teamed up to pack one million meals for the Atlanta community. Since the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Hawks and State Farm, with assistance from Goodr, hosted pop-up grocery stores to provide more than 27,000 meals for families across metro Atlanta.
