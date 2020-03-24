ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm have teamed up with Goodr for another pop-up grocery store that will distribute two weeks worth of food for needy families.
This week's location will be at the Martin Luther King Jr Recreation Center and Aquatic Center at 110 Hilliard Street in SE Atlanta.
The event gets underway at 12 p.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. Families can pick up a two-week supply of free groceries but you must pre-register to attend.
With the support of @atlhawks & @statefarm, our partner @TheGoodrCo is hosting a free Pop-Up grocery store! This Friday, March 27th from 12-3pm at MLK Rec. Center. Families can pick up a two week supply of FREE groceries you must pre-register to attend https://t.co/OgRgfP4Pvd pic.twitter.com/5jVbbjv1xZ— Meria Carstarphen (@CarstarphenMJ) March 23, 2020
