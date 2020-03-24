Source: Atlanta Hawks/Goodr/State Farm
Source: Atlanta Hawks/Goodr/State Farm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm have teamed up with Goodr for another pop-up grocery store that will distribute two weeks worth of food for needy families.

This week's location will be at the Martin Luther King Jr Recreation Center and Aquatic Center at 110 Hilliard Street in SE Atlanta.

The event gets underway at 12 p.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. Families can pick up a two-week supply of free groceries but you must pre-register to attend. 

Click here to register

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.