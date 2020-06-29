ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance is expanding its scholarship efforts to provide additional funds to students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The economic impact that’s happened in the black community from COVID has been very significant,” said Dan Ford, the President of Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance.
College students around the country were forced to move out of their dorms and continue their schoolwork online following shelter in-place order. Many of those students struggled financially as they figured out their next move.
“You’re talking about parents who have lost their jobs, kids, students who don’t have jobs, students who didn’t have money to make it back home, some students didn’t have money for laptops, some students don’t have internet connection,” added Ford.
The Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance expanded its scholarship efforts by providing additional funds to impacted students with its new COVID-19 emergency grant. The scholarships are also named after a longtime supporter.
“Mike Murrell, who is a dear alum here in Atlanta, big supporter of HBCUs in Atlanta, died from COVID,” Ford said.
The organization focuses on students in metro Atlanta who are attending historically black colleges and universities. Former recipients of these scholarships can attest to the difference the money makes.
“I had saved as much as I could from my summer job, but of course, there were some expenses that I didn’t really understand until I got to college, so it was nice to have a little bit of extra money,” said Aspen Pullum, a former grant recipient, and current student at North Carolina A&T State University.
“I was able to get books, and that was a real challenge, it helped me to try to get more school supplies, prepare better for my classes,” said another former grant recipient, Meagan Wilder. “A lot of the time these resources aren’t available for minority neighborhoods and minorities in our community, so when an opportunity is given for us to receive or earn these scholarships, it really helps us get the things that we need, that we probably wouldn’t be able to get otherwise.”
Students from metro Atlanta, who attend one of the HBCUs affiliated with the Atlanta HBCU Alumni Alliance, can apply for one of the scholarships online.
The grant will be awarded in $250 increments and will be distributed to students upon confirmation of enrollment for the 2020 fall semester.
Since its inception, participants and sponsors of the HBCU Alumni Alliance 5k have helped to raise more than $1.4 million for scholarships to aid some of the best and brightest students from metro Atlanta.
Registration is open now at HTTPS://RACEROSTER.COM/REGISTRATION/29981/ENTRY.
