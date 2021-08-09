ATLANTA (CBS46)—A major Atlanta healthcare employer joined the list of companies requiring employees to become vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
According to an email to employees, Emory Healthcare will require all employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot by October 1.
Emory cited an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the region as a reason behind its policy. “Our decision was based on the significant increase in COVID, driven by the Delta variant, our commitment to provide the safest environment to care for patients, and to protect our staff, providers and community,” the email stated.
Emory Healthcare’s email stated employees can apply for a vaccine exemption.
“There will be forms to apply for an exemption, including temporary vaccine deferrals for pregnancy and other conditions, as well as religious exemptions. We will share all information as soon as the process is ready,” Emory’s statement said.
Emory Healthcare is requesting employees receive the first dose of the vaccine by the following dates:
September 2, 2021: Moderna dose 1
September 9, 2021: Pfizer dose 1
Any day before Oct. 1: J&J single dose
Emory Healthcare is the latest healthcare provider to require vaccination for employees.
In July, Piedmont Healthcare announced physicians, providers, and new employees will have to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Sept. 1.
