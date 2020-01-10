ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Atlanta History Center will offer free admission for their array of free programmings spotlighting African American contributions and stories throughout the city.
The special King Day programming includes Meet the Past museum theater performances, historical simulations, and more inspiring activities for all ages.
The free admission day is also an opportunity for the public to explore History Center signature and temporary exhibitions, historic houses, and the 33-acre Goizueta Gardens.
Atlanta History Center will be open from 10 am to 5:30 pm for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 20. Free admission also applies at Margaret Mitchell House at Atlanta History Center Midtown.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.