ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you've noticed that the cost of everything seems to have gone up a lot lately in the metro Atlanta area, you are not mistaken.
Atlanta topped the nation's metro areas for highest rate of inflation (7.9%) in October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
That's even higher than places like San Francisco (3.8%) and New York (4.3%).
The consumer price index for metro Atlanta increased 1.5%. The national average is 6.2%, which is the highest it has been in 30 years since December 1990.
Here is a breakdown of the increases since October 2020:
- Cost of gasoline -- 55.7%
- Cost of housing overall -- 6.7%
- Cost of rent -- 7.5%
- Cost of transportation overall -- 21.3%
- Cost of used vehicles -- 26.4%
- Cost of new vehicles -- 9.8%
- Cost of motor vehicle insurance -- 7.6%
- Cost of household furnishings -- 2.5%
- Cost of food (at home) -- 2.4%
- Cost of food (away from home) -- 2.3%
- Cost of meat/poultry/eggs -- 7.6%
- Cost of cereals/bakery products -- 2.7%
- Cost of household energy -- 5.6%
- Cost of clothing -- 11%
- Cost of medical care -- 2.4%
- Cost of recreation -- 8%
- Cost of education -- 4%
SOURCE: Consumer Price Index for Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell
Unfortunately, real wages are not keeping up with the cost of living.
According to the Labor Department, real wages after inflation fell 0.5% from September to October.
However, the cost of living is still less expensive than many other major cities. In fact, Atlanta is currently No. 29 out of 150 major cities and 50.76% lower than New York City.
According to the latest figures, the estimated monthly costs for a family of four in metro Atlanta is $3,708.71 without rent. The estimated monthly costs for a single person is $1,038.73 without rent.
Current average prices in Atlanta area:
- 1-bedroom apartment (city center) -- $1,566.26
- 1-bedroom apartment (outside city) -- $1,133.04
- 3-bedroom apartment (city center) -- $2,841.43
- 3-bedroom apartment (outside city) -- $2,017.64
- Basic utilities -- $173.36
- Internet -- $67.31
- Gasoline -- $3.28 per gallon
- Cigarettes -- $7
- Childcare -- $1,280.09
- Meal for 2 people at mid-range restaurant -- $60
- Domestic beer -- $5.50
- Cappuccino -- $4.51
- Coca-Cola -- $2.03
- Water -- $1.64
- Milk -- $3.17
- Loaf of bread -- $3.50
- Eggs -- $2.05
- Chicken -- $4.81 per pound
- Beef -- $6.41 per poud
- Potatoes -- $1.70 per pound
- Bottle of wine -- $15
- Movie ticket -- $14.17
- 2 tickets to the theater -- $176
- 1 cocktail -- $12
- Pair of jeans -- $49.09
- Summer dress -- $44
- Pair of sport shoes -- $102
- Short visit to private doctor -- $119
- Deodorant -- $2.91
- Hair shampoo -- $4.12
- 4 rolls of toilet paper -- $4.64
- Men's haircut -- $22
