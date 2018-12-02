Just four days after Atlanta started the day in the 20's, a record high was tied in the city of 74 degrees Sunday afternoon.
The high -- which occurred at 2:33 p.m. -- was 16 degrees above average, which is 58.
The record high of 74 for December 2 was originally broken in Atlanta back in 1970, then tied again in 1991, 1998 and Sunday.
Atlanta typically has two 70-degree days each December, a month where the normal high is only in the 50's.
The most number of 70-degree-days in December for Atlanta was 12 back in 2015.
