ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Obviously no one has to tell drivers here that traffic is a nightmare. But now you have a survey to back it up.
According to the American Transportation Research Institute, Atlanta is home to three of the worst trucking bottlenecks in the country.
The institute's bottleneck analysis incorporates several unique components, including a massive database of truck GPS data at freight-significant locations throughout the U.S., and an algorithm that quantifies the impact of congestion on truck-based freight.
With that in mind, here's a look at the Top 10 worst bottlenecks for truckers in the United States:
1 Fort Lee, NJ: I-95 at SR 4
2 Atlanta, GA: I-285 at I-85 (North)
3 Nashville, TN: I-24/I-40 at I-440 (East)
4 Houston, TX: I-45 at I-69/US 59
5 Atlanta, GA: I-75 at I-285 (North)
6 Chicago, IL: I-290 at I-90/I-94 IL
7 Atlanta, GA: I-20 at I-285 (West)
8 Cincinnati, OH: I-71 at I-75
9 Los Angeles, CA: SR 60 at SR 57
10 Los Angeles, CA: I-710 at I-105
