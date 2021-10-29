ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Lauren Bingham recently celebrated her five year anniversary of surviving breast cancer.
"I was going to do everything we possibly could to save my life and that's what we did," said Bingham.
She is a Coordinator for the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge which houses cancer patients and their caregivers for free while they undergo treatment. She says it helps ease the financial hardship for patients and caregivers during an already stressful time.
"Cancer is not for the faint of heart when it comes to that aspect of it. It's hard enough to deal with the emotional but then to deal with the monetary on top of it, said Bingham. "We try to take that part of it off the table.'"
Danny Sheltz, the Senior Manager of Atlanta Hope Lodge, says the location is in need of supplies and donations. He explains a $150 donation provides one night of lodging for a cancer patient and their caregiver. He adds that otherwise, patients would face astronomic bills if they stay at area hotels instead.
"Imagine coming to the Atlanta area and paying on average $186 per night and you might have a treatment cycle of about 6-8 weeks," said Sheltz. "And so we're here to alleviate that burden."
Bingham says it is a family environment and a place where they provide something else just as valuable: love and support.
"They tell me it's a godsend because it's a home away from home," said Bingham.
